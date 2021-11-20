Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview, and predictions

After grabbing the Soweto Derby bragging rights with a win over Orlando Pirates just before the international break, Kaizer Chiefs will be away in Pietermaritzburg where they will play Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium.

It will be a tough outing for the Team of Choice who are winless in their last two PSL outings.

Maritzburg vs Chiefs Latest Odds

Having collected three wins in their last four league matches, including the 2-1 win over Bucs, Amakhosi come into the match as favourites and are tipped to win the game at (0.8) by HollywoodBets.

The Team of Choice have collected four points in their last two home matches. HollywoodBets have backed them to win the game at (3.75) while a draw is priced at (2.2).

Maritzburg vs Chiefs Team News

The hosts have not confirmed missing any players for the crucial encounter which is a massive boost.

For Amakhosi, Bruce Bvuma, Keagan Dolly, Njabulo Ngcobo, Daniel Akpeyi, Anthony Akumu, and Njabulo Blom are back with the team after the international break which is some good news for coach Stuart Baxter.

Maritzburg vs Chiefs Preview

Maritzburg have won just two of their last five home PSL matches, drawing twice and losing once. They are playing Amakhosi who have won once away, drawn once as well with the remaining three matches - out of five - ending in draws.

The Soweto heavyweights have not won any of their last two league trips to Maritzburg. In fact, they have not defeated the Team of Choice in their last four PSL assignments, drawing twice and losing as many matches.

Maritzburg vs Chiefs Tips and Predictions

In the last four league meetings with Maritzburg, Chiefs have managed to score just three goals and conceded six.

However, if recent results are anything to go by, it means we will not see many goals on Sunday.

Pundits can take an offer of under 1.5 goals, priced at (1.55) with HollywoodBets.

Article continues below

All odds are taken from Hollywoodbets and were correct at the time of publishing.

Please gamble responsibly.