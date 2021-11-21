Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to prove that their Soweto Derby triumph was no fluke with a follow-up Premier Soccer League victory over Maritzburg United whom they meet at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

To underline their inconsistency in this league campaign, Chiefs have not been able to post three consecutive wins.

Placed sixth on the table, Stuart Baxter’s side have 11 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

While it seems to be an insurmountable task to catch up with Sundowns, victory in KwaZulu-Natal will see Amakhosi go eight points behind Masandawana who have a game in hand.

Buoyed by the 2-1 win over Soweto rivals in their last match, Amakhosi are now coming up against Maritzburg who are in 11th position on the standings.

Four points separate Chiefs and the Team of Choice who have also been struggling for consistency.

Game Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, November 21 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News



Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp’s squad has no player suspended for this big game.

Bongokluhle Hlongwane came back from national team duty not injured and is expected to spearhead the Team of Choice’s attack.

Baxter has confirmed the return of Leonardo Castro from injury after a long layoff.

The Colombian is part of the travelling squad to Maritzburg and Baxter said he could introduce him as an impact substitute.

Attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama and defender Siyabonga Ngezana have also recovered from injuries but will not be part of the team in KwaZulu-Natal.

Njabulo Blom has not been included in the travelling squad together with Sibusiso Mabiliso.

Dumisani Zuma who was nearing full fitness was suspended by the club last week for drunk-driving allegations.

Left-back Sifiso Hlantin remains out nursing his Achilles tendon.

Match Preview

Sunday’s match will be the second time for former Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp to face Amakhosi since he left the Soweto giants.

The German has the upper hand over Chiefs so far, beating them 2-0 in January 2021 at FNB Stadium.

He then guided Maritzburg to frustrate Amakhosi 1-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium two months later after Manyama had thrust Chiefs to an early lead before Thabiso Kutumela equalised late in that match.

That makes Amakhosi wary of an upset as they go into Sunday’s match.

Chiefs have recorded three wins, a draw and a defeat in their last five games while Maritzburg have won just once, lost twice and drew as many games.

Article continues below



