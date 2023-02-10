Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Soweto giants come into the game knowing it is their only realistic chance of winning silverware this season

Kaizer Chiefs are set to play Maritzburg United on Friday in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixture to be staged at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

It will be a vital outing for the Glamour Boys who have fallen short in the race for the Premier Soccer League title weeks after failing to get their hands on the MTN8 that was eventually won by rivals Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane recently said some of his players have found the Chiefs jersey coming with a lot of expectations that have negatively impacted their performance and will hope for a different story on Friday night.

The Team of Choice is led by former Pirates tactician Fadlu Davids who is hopeful the fans will inspire his team to victory.

However, the tactician insists his main focus remains on the PSL where they are in the danger zone, but believes a win on Friday will be a confidence booster for his players.

Game Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Friday, February 10 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix.

The 28-year-old Tebogo Tlolane will be aiming at making an impact for the home team after re-joining the team a couple of days ago.

He struggled for game time at Bucs and opted to make a return 'home' promising to deliver. "Firstly, I am grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given to represent the team again," Tlolane told the club's website.

"I have good memories with the Team of Choice and I hope to create more and be the best that I can be and help the team do well."

Davids will definitely go for his best team to stand a chance of frustrating the Soweto giants.

Backpagepix

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was added to the Amakhosi injury list following their clash with TS Galaxy last weekend.

It is unclear whether the striker is available for selection against the Team of Choice with the likes of Khama Billiat, Dillian Solomons, Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo having already been ruled out of the Nedbank Cup match due to their respective injuries.

Match Preview

The last meeting between the two teams was on August 9 last year in the Premier Soccer League at the FNB Stadium.

Goals from Ashley Du Preez, Keagan Dolly, and Mduduzi Tshabalala helped the Glamour Boys win their third consecutive league game against the Team of Choice.

The Team of Choice have won just one of their last five matches against Amakhosi, with the remaining game ending in a draw.

Despite Chiefs coming into the match as clear favourites, Davids can fancy their chances of winning thanks to the Glamour Boys' inconsistencies.