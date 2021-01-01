Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Team of Choice are hoping to complete a league double over Amakhosi, who will be seeking revenge

Maritzburg United are set to welcome Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium in a PSL encounter on Wednesday evening.

Coach Ernst Middendorp will be looking to mastermind another victory over his former side, Chiefs, this season with Maritzburg having secured a 2-0 win against the Soweto giants in January 2021.

Maritzburg have endured a poor campaign thus far as they find themselves in the relegation zone, but they are undefeated in their last two games having drawn 1-1 with Bloemfontein Celtic in their most recent match on March 6.

The Team of Choice will face a rejuvenated Chiefs side as the Glamour Boys breathed a sigh of relief when they claimed a convincing 2-0 victory over Petro de Luanda in the Caf Champions League game on March 6.

The victory snapped Chiefs' eight-match winless run across all competitions and coach Gavin Hunt will now be determined to ensure that Amakhosi return to winning ways in the PSL.

Game Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Wednesday, March 10 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on and SABC 1 and SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Maritzburg central defender Clayton Daniels will be missing as the former Bafana Bafana international is suspended after being sent off in the clash with Celtic.

Middendorp is likely to recall experienced defender Nazier Allie to the starting line-up and striker Judas Moseamedi, whose brace inspired Maritzburg to a victory over Chiefs two months ago, is expected to start.

A victory over Chiefs for the Team of Choice could take them out of the relegation zone if the other results go their way.

Meanwhile, Chiefs' camp has been hit by injuries with forwards Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma all out injured, while young midfielder Darrel Matsheke is also suspended.

Hunt will once again look to the experienced duo of Bernard Parker and Lebogang Manyama to lead the Amakhosi attack and veteran midfielder Willard Katsande is likely to keep his place in the starting line-up.

Exciting winger Happy Mashiane, who netted against Petro de Luanda, could be key to an Amakhosi win over Maritzburg which would see 10th-placed Chiefs move closer to the top eight on the log.

Match Preview

Maritzburg have collected eight points from nine home matches in the league this season and they secured a 1-0 win over Black Leopards in their last game at Harry Gwala Stadium on March 2.



On the other hand, Chiefs have accumulated 11 points from eight away matches this season in the league and they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in their last game on the road in January 2021.

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since the 2005/06 season, Maritzburg and Chiefs have clashed in 29 league matches.

Amakhosi have registered 13 victories compared to seven for the Team of Choice, while nine matches have ended in draws.

Looking at Maritzburg's home record against Chiefs, they have registered three victories, seven draws and four defeats in 14 matches in Pietermaritzburg.