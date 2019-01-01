Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi visit the Team of Choice carrying a grudge after being eliminated in the Telkom Knockout Cup last month

will be the visiting team against in Sunday's league encounter at Harry Stadium.

Amakhosi head into this encounter in fine form having won 11 of their 13 league games, drawing one and losing the other.

Ernst Middendorp has already bagged three successive Coach of the Month awards, a record by any coach in the history of the .

However, he will have to plan better against Erick Tinkler who has had a good record against the Glamour Boys since becoming a head coach.

Game Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, December 22 Time 15:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SABC 1 and SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC 1/SS4





Chiefs will be stronger this time around with several of their key players who missed the previous encounter against the Team of Choice available for selection.

According to Middendorp, attacker Khama Billiat has travelled with the team to Pietermaritzburg but will face a late fitness test before a decision can be made on whether or not he will feature.

Itumeleng Khune is still doubtful for this match, meaning Daniel Akpeyi is set to start again in between the sticks.

Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro are again expected to be influential for the Soweto giants.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United will see the return of Kwanda Mngonyama and Phumlani Ntshangase, who were both suspended the last time these two teams met in November.

This means Tinkler has a full-strengthened squad to choose from in an attempt to get maximum points at the expense of Amakhosi.

Judas Moseamedi is the player on form for the Team of Choice on Sunday, but the likes of Richard Ofori and Thabiso Kutumela will also be key.

The home side will look to Daylon Claasen to bring about stability in midfield to try and match the likes of George Maluleka, Willard Katsande and Kearyn Baccus of Chiefs.

Match Preview

Maritzburg United and Chiefs have met 28 times across all competitions in the past with Tinkler's men winning just five and suffering 16 defeats, while the other seven matches ended in draws.

Of the 16 wins Chiefs recorded against Maritzburg, only four were away from home while the other 12 came at home.

Maritzburg should be wary of Amakhosi's attack because they have conceded 46 goals in the past while scoring just 22 in 28 games.

The Naturena-based outfit sits comfortably in top position on the league table while Maritzburg United find themselves in the 10th position with 17 points from 13 games.