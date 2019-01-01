Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Eric Tinkler hosts Gavin Hunt in what is expected to be an exciting Telkom Knockout Cup match between the Team of Choice and the Students

The 2019 Telkom Knockout gets underway this weekend with and taking centre stage on Friday night.

Wits lifted the trophy two years ago and they will be eager to go all the way this season, especially after failing to defend their title last season.

The Team of Choice, on the other hand, have not won this trophy in their history, and after their slow start to the campaign, they would want to use this fixture to gain some momentum.

Game Maritzburg United vs Bidvest Wits Date Friday, September 21 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv App SS4

Squads & Team News

The Students have not reported any injuries ahead of this encounter in Pietermaritzburg United, meaning coach Gavin Hunt is spoiled for choice as his best players are all fit.

S'fiso Hlanti could make his return to the starting line-up after missing a few matches with a niggling injury, including the Bafana Bafana match against Mali last weekend.

But all eyes will be on the likes of Deon Hotto and Gift Motupa to try and unsettle Maritzburg United in the final third.

It will also be important for Wits to try and be as solid as possible in defence as the Team of Choice have turned the Harry Gwala Stadium into a fortress in recent months.

Maritzburg United have not lost any of their 14 matches played on a Friday at the venue, meaning it would take something special for Wits to crack them in front of their home fans.

Maritzburg United may use their inside knowledge to dismantle Bidvest Wits.

Several players in the current team previously turned out for the Students, including coach Eric Tinkler who played and coached the club.

Daylon Claasen was instrumental in Wits' 2017 triumph and he is keen to inflict pain on his former employers now that he's playing for the Team of Choice.

He may know a thing or two about the weaknesses of Wits and with Kwanda Mngonyama another player who played for Hunt, this could turn out to be an enthralling contest.

Match Preview

Bidvest Wits have dominated this fixture in the past with 13 wins in the previous 25 meetings against Maritzburg United.

The Team of Choice won just three while nine of the 25 matches ended in draws.

Tinkler will draw positives from the fact that his team previously managed to hold Wits to seven draws at Harry Gwala Stadium, and with this being a Cup game, the coach could bank on penalties to advance to the next round.

Worrying though, is the number of goals United have conceded against Wits in the past (38) as well as their struggles in punishing them having only scored 18 times in the previous 25 matches.