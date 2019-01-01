Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Bucs are hoping to open a gap at the top of the league standings with a win over the Team of Choice, who are stuck in the relegation zone

will be looking to ease their relegation concerns when they face in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.

The Team of Choice have been inconsistent having recorded their third defeat in their last five league games when they lost 1-0 to away over a week ago.

The defeat saw Maritzburg remain 16th on the league standings - four points behind the relegation play-off spot which is currently occupied by .

Game Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates Date Wednesday, April 24 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

tinkler

Eric Tinkler knows that his side is running out of games in their bid to avoid automatic relegation to the National First Division (NFD) and they will be eyeing nothing but a win over Pirates.



The former Pirates coach will look to midfield maestro Fortune Makaringe, who has been a consistent performer for the Team of Choice despite the team's struggles.

Influential attacking midfielder Allan Kateregga is set to miss the match against Pirates due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Pirates extended their unbeaten run to seven league matches when they edged out Free State Stars 2-1 at home over a week ago and it was also their third consecutive win.

The Buccaneers are sitting at the top of the league standings, but they are only ahead of second-placed on goal-difference with three matches left.

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic will be looking to mastermind a victory over Maritzburg with a huge margin in order to further boost their goal difference.

The Serbian coach will be banking on Luvuyo Memela's form with the dangerous winger having netted three goals in his last seven league matches.

Goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane and winger Kudakwashe Mahachi have been ruled out of the clash against Maritzburg due to injuries, but Bucs have no suspension concerns.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 2005, Maritzburg and Pirates have clashed in 25 league matches.

Bucs have dominated this fixture having recorded 12 wins compared to six for the Team of Choice, while seven games have been drawn.



The two teams played to a 0-0 draw at the Orlando Stadium in the first round clash earlier this season.

















