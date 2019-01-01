Maritzburg United transfer list Yannick Zakri; Richard Ofori going nowhere

The Team of Choice boss has given an update on the futures of some of his players as they look forward to the new domestic campaign

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has revealed the club's decision to put Yannick Zakri on the transfer list, but admits they are yet to receive offers for the Cote d'Ivoire striker.

The Team of Choice chairman also confirmed that midfielders Mpho Matsi and Allan Kateregga will return to Cape Town City, as a decision on their futures are yet to be made.

“Yeah look, we have taken a decision not to keep Zakri. He is transfer listed and we decided to take that decision this morning. So there are no offers for him as yet,” Kadodia told Goal.

The 28-year-old initially joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 from Asec Mimosas, but was loaned out to Cape Town before joining Maritzburg on a permanent deal in August last year.

Meanwhile, both Matsi and Kateregga joined the Team of Choice on loan from the Citizens.

City boss John Comitis recently told Goal that he is waiting for coach Benni McCarthy to return from holiday before a decision can be made on which players they will retain for the new 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

The duo played a crucial role for coach Eric Tinkler’s side as the club successfully retained its PSL status by winning all their games in the PSL/National First Division (NFD) playoffs.

“With Matsi and Kateregga, they both belong to and there is no decision on them as yet - they will go back to their club,” Kadodia added.

In addition, the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup finalists were reportedly set to part ways with Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who was linked with a move to , yet Kadodia insists his number one is going nowhere.

“Ofori is staying there's no doubt about that,” Kadodia concluded.

The Black Stars international completed his switch to the PSL in July 2017 and has become one of the most influential players for the club.