Maritzburg United to host Mamelodi Sundowns in Telkom Knockout Cup final

Eric Tinkler will lead his side out the tunnel against the now tournament's favourites at Moses Mabhida Stadium next month

will be the home side in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final against on December 14 in Durban.

The draw was conducted immediately after their 2-1 semi-final win over at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Being the hosts come with several advantages, meaning the Team of Choice will get to choose the dressing rooms and their colours on the day among other things.

This will be Maritzburg United's first Telkom Knockout Cup final since their promotion to the elite league.

It will also mark Eric Tinkler's second as a coach in the last three years after reaching the final with in 2016.

For Sundowns, this will be the first TKO final since 2015 when they beat Amakhosi at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Since then, they have not been fortunate in the competition as their focus was solely on conquering the league.

Pitso Mosimane would now fancy his chances of lifting the TKO trophy as Maritzburg United have no history of winning trophies.

However, his charges cannot afford to be complacent as Maritzburg United proved just why they are equally capable of winning the Cup with that performance against Ernst Middendorp's men.