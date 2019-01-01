Maritzburg United sign Yusuf Jappie

The Team of Choice continues to bolster their squad with the 24-year-old's arrival

continue to bolster their squad with the signing of former winger Yusuf Jappie.

The Team of Choice announced the arrival of the skillful winger’s signing on a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

“Yusuf Jappie has signed a two-year deal with an option for a further year,” Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia said to the club’s website.

Having played for Ea Lla Koto in the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign, the 24-year-old will want to hit the ground running under coach Eric Tinkler.

“There is no doubt that Yusuf is a quality player, with a lot of potential. The coach believes Yusuf is a player he can work with and help to fully realise that potential,” the chairman exp

Known for his ability to beat defenders and deliver quality crosses into the box, the club’s chairman believes the former player will add value to the team.

“He has an excellent left foot, he has plenty of pace, and is a versatile player who can operate on the left or right. We believe he'll add great options in attack and we welcome Yusuf to Pietermaritzburg and the Team of Choice family,” concluded Kadodia.

The Team of Choice is one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market as they look to avoid fighting relegation in the eagerly anticipated season.

The club recently announced the arrivals of midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase on loan from the Clever Boys, Kwanda Mngonyama and Judas Moseamedi from whilst parting ways with Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Brian Onyango among others.