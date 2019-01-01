Maritzburg United sign Thabiso Kutumela from Orlando Pirates

Kutumela had been with the Buccaneers for the past two seasons, but during that time, he struggled to cement a regular place in their starting line-up

Maritzburg United have confirmed the signing of Thabiso Kutumela from Orlando Pirates.

According to club CEO Younus Kadiodia, the deal has been finalised, and Kutumela is now their player.

Kadodia, however, didn't disclose the details of Kutumela's contract when asked if Maritzburg landed the player on a permanent deal or on a short-term loan.

He said the club will release an official statement during the course of Monday.

"Yes (we have signed Kutumela), but we will release a statement during the course of the day," Kadodia told Goal.

More to follow...