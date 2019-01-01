Maritzburg United sign former Bidvest Wits midfielder Claasen and two others

The Team of Choice have continued to build for the season ahead after making three more additions to their roster

have confirmed the signings of three more players including Daylon Claasen ahead of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

The Team of Choice are determined to not fight relegation next season following the struggles of the previous campaign and have been on a rebuilding mission.

Head coach Eric Tinkler has already roped in Kwanda Mngonyama, Judas Moseamedi and Phumlani Ntshangase among others but he appears to have not been satisfied as the club have added Claasen, Dan Morgan and Micah Lea'alafa to their ranks.

While Claasen is no stranger to South African audiences having last been on the books of , the same cannot be said for the Lea’alafa and Morgan.

The duo are both former Auckland City players, and along with Claasen, Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia certainly has high hopes for the trio after they all penned two-year-deals with an option of another year.

“The club has struggled for a while for a specialised left-footed full-back,” Kadodia told the club’s website.

“We believe Dan Morgan will give us the attributes required in this position, and this will increase the coach’s options in terms of defensive formations as the season progresses. He comes with good pedigree and will also be an asset when defending set pieces.

Furthermore, Kadodia hopes Claasen’s experience having also played in Europe will be key to their plans.

“Daylon is a player who comes with both European and PSL experience, and someone our coach believes will suit our style of football very well.

“A creative player with superb technique and vision, he will complement the attacking players we have at the club.

“A solid professional of good temperament, we believe Daylon will fit in nicely with the ethos of Maritzburg United and are excited about seeing what he can do for us on the field next season,” he explained.

Meanwhile, with the club having lost Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe who both joined , Kadodia is optimistic that Lea’alafa will fill the creative void.

“Micah is an attacking midfielder or winger and we believe he will be a good fit for the team and combine well with the other midfielders we have and will provide the X-factor we’re looking for on the front line,” Kadodia concluded.