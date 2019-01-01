Maritzburg United reward Eric Tinkler with new deal

The Team of Choice mentor was influential in the side's fight for safety and has been duly rewarded

After a rather abysmal 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season, are now looking to the future and have handed head coach Eric Tinkler a new deal.

The former coach was roped in with Maritzburg sitting in a precarious situation in the league following the departures of both Fadlu Davids and Muhsin Ertugral earlier in the season.

The 48-year-old steered the ship as he took charge of the senior team at the end of January, and he ensured that the Team of Choice would live to fight another day as they finished 15th on the league standings, subsequently having to defend their PSL status through the playoffs.

With his side motivated Tinkler guided his team to safety as they registered a 100% win record in the playoffs, breaking Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Royal Eagles’ hearts in the process.

Nonetheless, Tinkler’s exploits have not gone unnoticed and he has now been duly rewarded by the Maritzburg hierarchy.

The former Bafana Bafana star has signed a new two-year deal which should keep him at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit until the end of 2020/21 season at least.

BREAKING NEWS! 🤝



The club is delighted to announce that coach, Eric Tinkler has signed a new two-year deal.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/azWw3JP8XQ — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 12, 2019

With Tinkler’s stay now confirmed it now remains to be seen, what changes will be made to the club’s playing personnel ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Article continues below

Several players are expected to depart including Maritzburg’s star attacking duo of Fortune Makaringe, who has reportedly signed for Orlando Pirates and Siphesihle Ndlovu, who is also believed to be closing in on a move away.

Furthermore, Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia previously revealed to Goal that former star Yannick Zakri would also be put on the transfer list as the club looks to avoid a repeat of their disastrous campaign.