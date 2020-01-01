Maritzburg United release Timm, Baroka FC sign Chauke

The well-travelled player is now a free agent following a long league campaign which ended last weekend

have announced the departure of experienced central midfielder Miguel Timm.

The 28-year-old player helped the team of Choice finish seventh in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and they qualified for next season's MTN8.

Timm, who made 26 appearances across all competitions this term, has left Maritzburg after two years with the KwaZulu-Natal side.

"Miguel Timm leaves the club after two years in the heart of our midfield."

"Best of luck with your future endeavours," a club statement read.



The former Mpumalanga Black Aces player had joined the Team of Choice from midway through the 2018/19 season.

Timm reunited with coach Eric Tinkler at Maritzburg having worked with the Bafana Bafana legend at Bidvest Wts and Chippa.

The SuperSport United academy product spent two years with American club Phoenix Rising, who are campaigning in the USL Championship.

Meanwhile, FC have continued to reinforce their squad by announcing the signing of midfielder Themba Chauke.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele confirmed the signing of TS Sporting goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke and former Orlando Pirates midfielder Augustine Mahlonoko on Tuesday.

Baroka have now snapped up Chauke, who recently parted ways with their Limpopo rivals, .

"We take this opportunity to welcome midfielder Themba Chauke into the Bakgaga family."

"The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal," a club statement read.



Chauke was released by Rise and Shine after the team was relegated from the PSL to the National First Division (NFD) last weekend.

The former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila player made 18 appearances across all competitions for Polokwane this campaign.