Maritzburg United re-sign Cape Town City defender Kwanda Mngonyama

The Team of Choice have beefed up their defence with the signing of Mngonyama and they also provided an update on Moseamedi

have announced the signing of central defender Kwanda Mngonyama.

The lanky player has returned to the KwaZulu-Natal club after a successful spell with Maritzburg's Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals .

Mngonyama enjoyed three successful seasons with the Team of Choice on loan from , before joining Cape Town City ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

The former youth international's return to Maritzburg was confirmed by the club's chairman Farook Kadodia.

“Kwanda is a KZN boy who wanted to return home,” Kadodia told the club's official website.

“A deal has been finalised with Cape Town City and we welcome him home with open arms," he continued.

“He did very well for us in his previous spell, and being familiar with the setup in Pietermaritzburg," he added.

"Kwanda will be able to hit the ground running and will provide another excellent option for coach Eric Tinkler in our defence," he concluded.

Mngonyama, 25, helped the Citizens win the 2018 MTN8 Cup after joining the club from Sundowns.

The Team of Choice also disclosed that they are looking sign Judas Moseamedi on a permanent deal.

"Contrary to media reports, Judas Moseamedi’s loan stay from Cape Town City has not yet been made into a permanent deal, although the club is hopeful that will happen soon," a statement read.

The former forward spent the second round of the recent 2018/19 season on loan at Maritzburg from Cape Town City.

Moseamedi played an important role in helping Maritzburg retain their status in the PSL by winning the promotional/relegation playoffs.