Maritzburg United part ways with Muhsin Ertugral

Ertugral took over from Fadlu Davids towards the end of last year, but he wasn't able to turn things around at the Team of Choice

Maritzburg United have parted ways with head coach Muhsin Ertugral just less than 24 hours after losing to Witbank Spurs in the Nedbank Cup.

The 59-year-old mentor was in charge of five matches in all competitions and lost all of them, including a penalty shoot-out loss to Spurs on Sunday.

The club announced the news on their official social media platforms on Monday morning, while also confirming that Ertugral's successor will be named in the near future.

CLUB STATEMENT:



The club can confirm that it has parted ways with coach, Muhsin Ertugral. His successor will be announced in due time. pic.twitter.com/HHqyiqvy92 — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) January 28, 2019

More to follow...