Maritzburg United part ways with former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Yannick Zakri

The Team of Choice have released the former Ajax Cape Town player, who is capped at senior international level with Ivory Coast

have announced that they parted ways with former winger Yannick Zakri.

The Ivorian attacker was one of the players, who underachieved as the Team of Choice battled relegation during this past season.

The Pietermaritzburg-based side has since decided to release Zakri according to a statement on the club's official Twitter page:

"The club has parted ways by mutual agreement with striker Yannick Zakri."

"We wish you all the best Yannick," a club statement read on Friday afternoon.

Zakri had joined Maritzburg from reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns prior to the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

Much was expected from the skilful player, who helped Sundowns reach the 2017 Caf knockout stages.

Zakri made 26 appearances across all competitions for the Team of Choice and he netted three goals.

However, his exploits did not help Maritzburg avoid finishing in the relegation play-off spot in the league.

The former ASEC Mimosas player did not feature for Eric Tinkler's side during the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs.