Maritzburg United officially fire ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp as Tembo joins Sekhukhune United

The two PSL clubs have decided to make changes in their technical teams as they prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign

Maritzburg United have officially parted ways with former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp.



Reports indicating that the German tactician had been dismissed by the Team of Choice emerged on Tuesday evening despite having guided the team to safety in the PSL in the recent 2021-22 campaign.



The Pietermaritzburg-based side has now issued the following statement confirming Middendorp's dismissal.



"Maritzburg United Football Club can confirm that the club have parted ways with head coach Ernst Middendorp with immediate effect," a club statement read.



"Middendorp, who re-joined the club in November 2020, had most recently guided the Team of Choice to an underwhelming 12th place position in the 2021/2022PSL season which saw the Team of Choice battled relegation for much of the season."



The 63-year-old mentor, who guided Chiefs to a second-place finish in the PSL during the 2019/20 season, was in his fourth stint as Maritzburg coach.



Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United have announced the appointment of Kaitano Tembo as the club's new head coach.



The Zimbabwean tactician has been jobless since he was dismissed by SuperSport United two months ago due to a poor run of results.



Sekhukhune confirmed that Tembo will take over from McDonald Makhubedu as head coach from next season in the following statement.



"Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Kaitano Tembo to the Technical Team of Sekhukhune United FC," a club statement read.



"The former Supersport United FC Head Coach will be working as a Head Coach for Babina Noko. Mr Tembo takes over the Head Coach position of the team following the appointment of Mr. McDonald Makhubedu as the senior coach."



Tembo's appointment comes a week after former Orlando Pirate coach Owen Da Gama's departure from Sekhukhune.