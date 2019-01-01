Maritzburg United need to get back on track against Polokwane City - Daniel Morgan

The Team of Choice have not won their last four league games

midfielder Daniel Morgan is keen for his side to recover from their Premier Soccer League ( ) winless run by beating away at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The Team of Choice have gone four straight league games without tasting victory.

Despite having lost once in their last seven league matches, Maritzburg have slumped in form in their last four games in which they have shared the spoils thrice and lost to SuperSport United.

They now face a troubled Polokwane City side that has lost seven consecutive PSL games and New Zealander Morgan has emphasised on the need for victory.

“It has been good to have those few extra days for the legs to recover and get ready for another tough game against Polokwane. We are looking forward to it,” Morgan told the media.

“First and foremost the three points plus we need to get back on track and winning ways as soon as possible. Obviously we are not losing a lot of games but we would like to win a lot more. But I think also, as well for the boys to play positive football, play well, keep the team camaraderie going and get a positive result."

A steely defence underlines 10th-placed Martizburg’s league campaign in which they have conceded the second least number goals so far.

Their biggest handicap is their goal returns, having scored just seven times in 12 matches to settle as the team with the lowest number of goals together with and , who have managed the same number.

“Defence starts from the front and the boys at the front have been putting in a good shift up there shutting down what they can,” Morgan said.

“And obviously through the midfield they have been closing all the options as much as possible. And then the back four or five including the goalkeeper have just been working hard to do whatever we can to do our jobs with the effort to shut out teams and keep goals at the minimum, so they have really been impressive all the boys.”

Seven days after playing Polokwane City, Maritzburg face in the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup.