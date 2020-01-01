Maritzburg United make two new signings, part ways with assistant coach Kobola

The former Sundowns defender is back in the PSL while the ex-South Africa youth international is set to play in the local league for the first time

have signed Algerian defender Fares Hachi and midfielder Tyroane Sandows as coach Eric Tinkler seeks to arrest a difficult start to the season.

Having previously played for and , Hachi joins Maritzburg from French lower league side Duchere.

He will be joined by midfielder 25-year-old Sandows who comes in with the experience of having played in the Brazilian with Gremio.

Sandows has also played in Serie B with Figueirense and went to the 2016 Rio Olympics with the national Under-23 side.

“From everyone at the Team of Choice we would like to extend a warm welcome to Fares and Tyroane and hope that their stay with us will be a fruitful one,” Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia told the club website.

“Fares' vast experience will be valuable to our backline and his time with Sundowns is something we took into account. Tyroane is an exciting young player who has enjoyed a unique footballing journey. He's eager to show what he can do in his home country and we at Maritzburg United are excited to have had the chance to introduce him to the Premier Soccer League.”

The new arrivals join the likes of Jose Ali Meza who also recently signed for Maritzburg from Sundowns as well as Gabonese midfielder Nathanael Bongo Mbourou who started playing at the end of last season.

Utility player Tebogo Tlolane has also returned for another loan stint from his parent club .

Tinkler is keen for redemption after his side were knocked out of the MTN8 competition by , before losing their league opener to FC.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United have parted ways with assistant coach Vincent Kobola.

The 35-year-old had been Tinkler’s understudy since January 2019, having also previously worked with the Maritzburg head coach at .

“Vincent played a crucial role in our club's history in the nearly two years he spent with us and we will always be grateful for his contribution,” said Kadodia.

“After recent discussions with him, both parties agreed to part ways by mutual consent. We would like to sincerely thank Vincent for his service to the club.

“His professional approach and close relationships with the players were much valued. We trust he will go on to enjoy a successful future as a coach and we wish him the very best.”

Speculation that Kobola could no longer have space in Tinkler’s backroom staff became rife when the head coach roped in Delron Buckley and Rowen Fernandez to his technical team.