Maritzburg United loan Mpho Matsi from Cape Town City

Matsi has reunited with Ertugral at the Team of Choice, and he will hope for more game time in the next six months

Cape Town City have announced Mpho Matsi's loan move to Maritzburg United until the end of the season.

The Citizens took to their social media platforms to announce the deal.

Matsi hasn't been a regular for City this season, making just eight appearances in all competitions.

He will now reunite with Muhsin Ertugral whom he worked with at the now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces.

With the Team of Choice struggling at the bottom of the PSL log, Matsi's addition to the squad will no doubt bring about stability in the middle of the park.

The 28-year-old will want to settle down very quickly and get as much game time as possible for him to return to Cape Town and reclaim his position at City.

With Thabo Nodada, Ronald Putsche and Teko Modise currently bossing City's midfield, the technical team felt it was necessary for the lanky player to go out on loan.

On the other hand, the Team of Choice could be preparing for life without Siphesihle Ndlovu, who is rumoured to be on the radar of Mamelodi Sundowns.