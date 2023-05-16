Mamelodi Sundowns were on the cusp of setting a new PSL record but relegation threatened Maritzburg United had plans of their own.

Sundowns miss out on record

Maritzburg survive for now, for now

Downs handed sixth straight trophy

WHAT HAPPENED: Just when Mamelodi Sundowns thought they were on course to set a new Premier Soccer League record, Maritzburg United had other plans as they spoiled the party for The Brazilians. Sundowns were in search of a win that would have seen them setting a new Premiership record of winning the league with a total tally of 72 points.

The current record (71 points), which was set by Pitso Mosimane in the 2015/16 season, was unreachable for Rhulani Mokwena's side who were held to a one-all draw on Tuesday night at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, setting up an anticlimax for Downs who were handed their trophy.

Sundowns got the opening goal and it was through the skillful Bradley Ralani, who combined with Neo Maema in a move that embodied Sundowns' shoe-shine and piano brand of football.

Ralani dazzled on his way to the box, beat his markers before laying the ball on to Meama, who was quick to return it with an eye-catching back-heel and the former Cape Town City star lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.

GAME CHANGER: Maritzburg head coach Fadlu Davids rolled the dice and introduced former Downs striker, Ali Meza in the second stanza. Upon coming on, Meza did not have the finest of first touches but when he had the chance, he did not make a mistake in front of goal as he was at the end of a Maritzburg counter-attack to save the day for the Team of Choice.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The jury is out on which team will face Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars in the promotion playoffs. Chippa United and Marumo Gallants, who are 15th and 14th respectively, are tied on 29 points, while United are on 30 points. The playoffs are set to kick-off on 28 May and run until 14 June. Chippa will face Golden Arrows while Gallants play Swallows in the season finale this weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT? Rhulani Mokwena's side will not shift their focus for the return-leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final against Wydad Casablanca. The African rivals played out to a goalless draw last weekend in Morocco, meaning Sundowns need to win this Saturday if they are to advance to the final.