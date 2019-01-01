Maritzburg United keeping tabs on Bloemfontein Celtic attacker Ndumiso Mabena

The Team of Choice boss has confirmed the club's interest in the experienced attacker

Following news that Maritzburg United are keeping tabs on Bloemfontein Celtic striker Ndumiso Mabena, the Team of Choice boss Farook Kadodia refused to comment further on the reports.

However, he said the former star is one of several players on their radar as they prepare for the upcoming 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

“Look, he (Mabena) belongs to another club and we can’t comment until the deal is confirmed and sealed. All I can say is that he is one of the players that are under the radar,” Kadodia told Goal.

The former Platinum Stars striker was previously linked with a move to SuperSport United during the past season and despite reports suggesting that the talks were at an advanced stage, the move did not materialise as he is now linked with a move to Pietermaritzburg.

Having helped Siwelele to a top-eight finish, subsequently qualifying for the MTN8, Mabena could now either join or coach Eric Tinkler’s side.

Recent media reports suggest that the Mpumalanga-born hitman is also on coach Benni McCarthy’s wish list, but he remains contracted to the embattled Free State outfit until the end of this month.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, have recently parted ways with defender Bongani Sam and striker Tshegofatso Mabaso who have reportedly joined the Buccaneers.

Apart from the duo, veteran goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb has also jumped ship and reunited with former Celtic coach Clinton Larsen at .

furthermore, the 32-year-old featured in 27 matches for Celtic and netted five goals whilst also producing six assists out of all competitions.