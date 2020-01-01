Maritzburg United issue statement on reported Ofori and De Reuck transfer to Orlando Pirates

Kadodia disclosed the two players attracted interest from abroad in the past when addressing the rumours

have refuted reports indicating goalkeeper Richard Ofori and defender Rushine De Reuck are set to join .

On Wednesday, The Citizen revealed the two clubs have reached a swap deal agreement which would see Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane move to Maritzburg.

However, the Team of Choice have since released the following statement dismissing the rumours.

A club statement read: "Maritzburg United Football Club are disappointed to see the false media reports regarding two of its players, Richard Ofori and Rushine De Reuck."



"It was written this week that the two standout performers are set to join another Premier Soccer League (PSL) club at the end of the season."

"Not only are these stories completely unsubstantiated and false, but they are unsettling to the two players, their teammates, the coaching staff, club management, the supporters and everyone involved with the KwaZulu-Natal Capital City club."

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia then asked for a greater sense of responsibility and respect from those, who are reporting about his players.

"The club refutes all irresponsible media speculation regarding the transfer of its prized assets, Richard Ofori and Rushine De Reuck," Kadodia said on the club's official website.

"Certain journalists are placing the players under unnecessary pressure and linking the club to swap deals."

Kadodia went on to reveal the club has received inquiries from people representing overseas clubs regarding the two players.

“The club would like to place on record that both players are not for sale. To date we have received a few inquiries from agents representing clubs abroad," he continued.

"The players are focused on extending the team's winning run and achieving a top-five finish.

"The players are contracted to Maritzburg United Football Club and we request that all clubs and media act responsibly and follow the required protocol," he added.

"Our journey on growing the brand is our priority and we will not allow any detractors."

Maritzburg's next match is against Black in a PSL match at Thohoyandou Stadium on March 21.