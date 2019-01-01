Maritzburg United in pole position after Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila win

Two early goals helped Tshakhuma overcome their National First Division (NFD) rivals Eagles in Limpopo

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila kept their hopes of securing promotion to the Premier Soccer League ( ) alive by defeating Royal Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams clashed at the Thohoyandou Stadium with Tshakhuma keen to record their first win in the promotional/relegation playoffs.

Tshakhuma were also seeking revenge as they succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Eagles in their first game in the playoffs which was played in Durban.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as they grabbed two early goals which unsettled the Eagles defence.

Wonderboy Makhubu scored to make it 1-0 to Eagles in the third minute after winning the ball in the midfield much to the delight of the home crowd.

The Eagles defence was rattled and they conceded again when Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo came up with a good finish to make it 2-0 to Tshakhuma in the fourth minute.

The score was 2-0 to Tshakhuma at the interval with goalkeeper Tshepo Ramaele having made great saves to deny Eagles attacker Diego Brown.

However, Ramaele was beaten two minutes into the second half when Sonke Ntuli scored from Lesvin Stoffels' cross to make it 2-1.

The two teams then pushed for more goals, but they could not find the back of the net and the match ended in a 2-1 win in favour of Tshakhuma.

Despite the victory, Tshakhuma remained third on the three-team playoffs standings - three points behind the leaders , who have a game in hand.



Maritzburg are in control of the playoffs as they need only a point from their penultimate match against Tshakhuma in order to retain their status in the PSL.

The encounter will be played on Wednesday at Maritzburg's home ground Harry Gwala Stadium.

Eagles will then wrap up their playoffs campaign against Maritzburg at home on Saturday, June 1.







