Maritzburg United finalising Claasen's paperwork ahead of transfer

The club's football administration has shared an update on the former Clever Boys midfielder with Goal

chairman Farook Kadodia has told Goal they are yet to finalise the paperwork for midfielder Daylon Claasen.

Despite media reports suggesting the former midfielder has already joined the Team of Choice, Kadodia stated a deal is not yet done.

“The thing is we are not yet done with the paperwork. Once that is done and finalized, we will make an announcement,” Kadodia told Goal.

Claasen parted ways with the Clever Boys at the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign and will hope to find a new football home in Pietermaritzburg.

On the other hand, Kadodia recently confirmed Claasen had joined the likes of New Zealand defender Dan Morgan, who is also currently training with Tinkler’s troops.

The Team of Choice management is busy in the market as they look to ensure they avoid fighting relegation in the 2019/20 PSL season.

Article continues below

A look at their signings so far, Tinkler has brought in defender Kwanda Mngonyama, midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase, and striker Judas Moseamedi.

They were also heavily linked with Bloemfontein striker Ndumiso Mabena, but the former star decided to stay put with Phunya Sele Sele after extending his contract.