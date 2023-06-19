Maritzburg United confirm exit of former Orlando Pirates coach Davids amid Raja Casablanca links

Maritzburg United, through their chairman Farook Kadodia, have confirmed Fadlu Davids has been relieved of his duties.

Maritzburg were relegated from PSL

Kadodia unhappy with Davids links to Raja

Team of Choice make Davids decision

WHAT HAPPENED: Davids failed to help Maritzburg retain their Premier Soccer League status in the concluded campaign.

The tactician has been strongly linked with a move to Raja Casablanca to work under newly appointed coach Josef Zinnbauer. The duo worked together at Orlando Pirates and Russia's Lokomotiv Moscow before the German was fired for posting unwanted results.

Kadodia is unhappy that Davids was being linked with a move to Morocco when his team was locked in the unsuccessful relegation/promotion play-offs.

WHAT HE SAID: "We informed the coach and his entire technical team we will be letting them go, so they are free really to go wherever they want," Kadodia told SABC Sport.

It’s disappointing, but we heard about talks with Raja Casablanca some 10 days ago and this is while we were still fighting for survival before we eventually got relegated. But we wish coach Fadlu and his team all the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Davids' exit paves the way for the Team of Choice to bring in a new coach to engineer the team's campaign back to the PSL.

Some players are also expected to leave Maritzburg meaning there will be a massive rebuild in the pre-season ahead of the new season in South Africa's second-tier league.

For Davids, the exit might pave the way for a new assignment in North Africa with a top team which will enrich his CV in anticipation of bigger things in the future.

WHAT NEXT: Maritzburg now have to come up with a workable plan to ensure they get promoted.