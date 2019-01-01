Maritzburg United confirm defender Brian Onyango‘s departure

The Team of Choice boss has confirmed they have released the veteran defender, but will hold on to Xulu

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia says they will retain the services of defender Siyanda Xulu despite reports suggesting he may leave the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

The Team of Choice owner also confirmed the departure of veteran defender Brian Onyango, as they prepare for the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

“On Onyango, yes he has left us. Siyanda is staying. No, we cannot say we are done, don’t put us under pressure but when we sign players we will tell you,” Kadodia told Goal.

With reports suggesting the Team of Choice has initiated talks with Bloemfontein Celtic striker Ndumiso Mabena, Kadodia said there is no progress in their quest to land the former Platinum Stars hitman.

Mabena’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month and Kadodia recently told Goal the Mpumalanga-born star is on their radar.

Moreover, the chairman refuted reports that they have signed former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni, saying they are just assessing him for now.

“Yeah, there’s no progress on Mabena, so nothing happening until further notice. No he (Thami) is here on trial, we need to look at him first then decide,” concluded Kadodia.

Having already signed midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase on a loan deal, coach Eric Tinkler’s men are looking to avoid the relegation dog-fight in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the hard-tackling midfielder spent a season on loan at SuperSport United and will be expected to fill the void left by Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe, who were unveiled by the Soweto giants this week.

As Tinkler is currently taking his men through their paces, their first 2019/20 PSL match is against neighbours on Sunday, August 04.