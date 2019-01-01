Maritzburg United coach Muhsin Ertugral: The problem between me and Mabhuti Khenyeza was made by the media

The experienced coach has lashed out at the media for creating a rift between him and his new assistant coach

Maritzburg United coach Muhsin Ertugral says the media is responsible for creating negative stories about him and Mabhuti Khenyeza.

The pair had a rocky relationship at Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town and they have since reunited at the Team of Choice following the appointment of Khenyeza as the assistant coach.

“Let us clear the air. It is made by you guys (media). You know that I can change from being friendly to a straightforward guy. We once had a problem,” the Turkish mentor said to the media.

The former Ajax coach was unveiled as Fadlu Davids’ successor at Maritzburg last month and his mandate is to save the club from relegation.

“I don’t understand. Maybe you lost it at that time. We saved Ajax Cape Town together. Do you remember? I don’t know why it was not written at that time that we worked together. Now you are going to talk about what happened 10 years ago,” said the coach.

Former AmaZulu FC striker Khenyeza recently announced his retirement from professional football.

“We have continued to work together. This industry, sometimes it is a war zone. You don’t need to agree all the time. What happened at that time happened at that time. I don’t know how many years we have been talking together about football,” Ertugral continued.

“I always believed that after football, he will have a great career as a coach because he has that eagerness to get in and be better every day,” responded the coach.

“We have talked long about it (the fight they had at Chiefs). I could not find any better assistant coach than Mabhuti,” concluded the Turkish mentor.

Khenyeza echoed his Ertugral's sentiments that the media never followed their relationship.

“We have been communicating most of the time. We did a Fifa World Cup (sharing ideas). When the games were playing, we were communicating,” said Khenyeza.

“He knows what I know. I have learned a lot from him. We are always exchanging ideas all the time,” he added.

“We always talk about football. What happened a long time ago, the media never followed up on that. We saved Ajax Cape Town. He wanted me to stay, but I had to move, and again we kept on communicating,” he revealed.