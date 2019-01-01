Maritzburg United: Chairman Kadodia confirms Mekoa and Mokate departures

The Team of Choice owner has explained why they decided to release the winger and striker

chairman Farook Kadodia has confirmed they have released two of their players in winger Deolin Mekoa and forward Mohau Mokate.

Media reports suggested that the duo were handed their clearance certificates and the Team of Choice boss has explained why they opted not to retain them, stating their contracts were set to expire.

The two players have been part of the club for more than three seasons as they contributed immensely to the club, but have failed to command regular spots under coach Eric Tinkler.

“Mekoa and Mokate left the club before the transfer window’s deadline last week,” Kadodia told Goal .

“Their contracts were coming to an end and we felt that we can release them on time to find game time at a new club rather than become fringe players with us. I think we’re covered in their positions."

Although Mekoa was previously linked with a move to , the move failed to materialise as the Brazilians could only sign Lebohang Maboe for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

Mekoa has been with the club from 2014 and was touted as Keagan Dolly’s replacement at Sundowns.

A look at his statistics, the Wentworth-born left-winger has only managed two Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances in the current season and has not scored so far.

On the other hand, Mokate has also been with the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup finalists since 2014 but has fallen down the pecking order under the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.

Article continues below

The Rustenburg-born centre-forward has been blowing hot and cold in front of goal, where he was yet to find the back of the net this term after making two PSL appearances.

With Tinkler having signed Jeremy Brockie last week on loan from the Brazilians, he will hope to finally register his first win of the season.

Maritzburg United have two draws with as many defeats and after fighting relegation last season, and Tinkler will want to turn the tables as quickly as possible and they meet the reigning PSL champions on September 21.