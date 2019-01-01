Maritzburg United comment on Makaringe's links to Orlando Pirates

The Team of Choice chairman stated that they are not parting ways with any of their players during the current transfer

With reports suggesting that Maritzburg United are set to sell midfielder Fortune Makaringe to Orlando Pirates, club chairman Farook Kadodia has rubbished the news as speculation.

The Team of Choice midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Soweto giants in the current transfer window.

“No, I don’t know anything about that. Pirates made enquiries and there is nothing for now. It is media speculation for now,” Kadodia told Goal.

Reports stating that the Vosloorus-born midfielder is on his way to the Johannesburg-based side emerged after Thabiso Kutumela’s recent move to Maritzburg from Pirates.

“I want to ensure that the team stays in the PSL and we will look at what players want and what the team wants at the end of the season. For now, the focus is on ensuring that the team stays in the PSL,” he said.

Former Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids recently joined Pirates and this has added more fuel to the reports as he was said to be helping lure the player to the Ghost.

“I will tell you if anything happens because there is no player that is leaving the club. We will see at the end of the season,” concluded the Maritzburg chairman.

Makaringe is a regular for the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup finalists having joined the club from Moroka Swallows four years ago.

The South Africa international has played 17 games for Maritzburg this season and grabbed three assists.