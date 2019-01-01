Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia stresses importance of winning home games in fight for survival

The Team of Choice boss laments the ticketing system, but calls on supporters to rally behind the team

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia says their approach is simple, to win their home games in the Premier Soccer League ( ) promotional play-offs.

The Team of Choice is fighting to remain in the top-flight after they finished 15th on the log table and will face Royal Eagles on Sunday.

“Yes, basically the mission is not over as yet. Firstly, we need to win our games and we need to ensure we win both our home games,” Kadodia told Goal.

Coach Eric Tinkler’s men are set to face Eagles in what is seen as a derby on Sunday at the Harry Gwala Stadium as they look to open their account with a victory.

His counterpart, Sazi Ngubane has already secured a win over fellow NFD side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Wednesday last week as they sit at the summit with three points.

“The other challenge is to win away and ensure we remain in the PSL. I believe it is possible because we have had that challenge for too long in the PSL and we managed to survive automatic relegation,” he stressed.

Despite their gallant fight to evade automatic relegation to the lower division, Maritzburg drew 1-1 against FC on the final day of the season, thus qualifying for the playoffs.

“I think we would not be talking about this now had we not conceded against Baroka, that goal made all the difference for them because it could have been them or any other team as we all know one has already been relegated,” said the chairman.

“We will have to come out of this and hopefully we will win our games at home and do well away. The players, the coach, and everyone is confident we will be in the PSL next season, but we cannot be overconfident because we know how the teams from the NFD play - they are not easy,” he admitted.

“The players are aware that we don’t want to be relegated and they know the job is not done as yet. We also want to call on our supporters to keep rallying behind the team,” reacted the boss.

On the other hand, Kadodia lamented the fact their supporters are struggling to get tickets for the clash scheduled to get underway at 15:00.

“We have always counted on our supporters and we are proud because we have done well for the community when it comes to social cohesion in Pietermaritzburg,” he continued.

“The community of KwaZulu-Natal has been very supportive and it is beyond what you see on television,” he added.

“We want to call on them to come in numbers once again as we want to remain in the PSL, but we face challenges when it comes to tickets. I think there is a problem with TicketPro and some of our supporters are struggling to get tickets and it’s sad we don’t have control on the gates. We have that problem now but we will see,” he concluded.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Tinkler and his men will then jet off to Venda three days later to face TTM at Thohoyandou Stadium as they hope to compete in the top division next season.