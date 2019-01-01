Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia comments on Thabo Rakhale reports

The Team of Choice chairman stated that they are not planning to sign the dribbling wizard

Maritzburg United club chairman Farook Kadodia has refuted reports linking the club with Chippa United midfielder Thabo Rakhale.

Media reports surfaced on Monday that the Team of Choice were close to signing the former Orlando Pirates winger, but Kadodia insists that it is just pure speculation.

“I don’t know who is fabricating such stories. That is not true and we are not even planning to sign him (Rakhale),” Kadodia told Goal.

Rakhale is one of the integral members in the current Chippa United squad as he appears to have rediscovered his old form.

And while he previously worked with Maritzburg United's new coach Eric Tinkler in the past, it appears the two won't be reuniting any time soon.

“The story is false. He is not here and we did not invite him. We have a new coach, who is preparing the team and we are hoping he will do well based on what he has done before. He is experienced and we have faith in him. We believe that he will turn things around,” he added.

The 2017/18 Nedbank Cup finalists are languishing at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table with 11 points from 18 games.

Having started the season with coach Fadlu Davids, they parted ways with the retired striker before replacing him with Muhsin Ertugral in December 2018.

Ertugral failed to help Maritzburg move away from the relegation zone and the club decided to show him the exit door on the back of their Nedbank Cup defeat to Witbank Spurs.

Maritzburg will face PSL log leaders Bidvest Wits in a league encounter on Friday night.