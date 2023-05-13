Maritzburg United boost PSL survival chances after win over Stellenbosch as Chippa United fall against TS Galaxy

Maritzburg United battled to a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch as Chippa United fell 4-0 against TS Galaxy in Saturday's Premier Soccer League duties.

Maritzburg boost survival chances

Chippa United humbled

Marumo Gallants to determine duo's fate

WHAT HAPPENED: Maritzburg came into the match desperate for maximum points since anything less than victory might have cost them a place in the Premier Soccer League season - depending on the outcome of the other matches.

Stellenbosch needed at least a point to assure themselves of a place in the MTN8 in the 2023/24 edition.

After a cautious approach in the early exchanges, the Team of Choice finally managed to get their goal in the 40th minute when Rowan Human managed to pick Soukouna and the attacker composed himself before finding the back of the net.

AND WHAT IS MORE: It was not a good day for Chippa United who were hammered 4-0 by TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

The latter, who are chasing a top-eight finish to qualify for the MTN8 next season, got their goals through Kamogelo Sebelebele - who scored a brace, Masilake Phohlongo, and Nkosikhona Radebe.

EYES ON: It will be interesting to see the tactics former Orlando Pirates tactician Fadlu Davids will use to ensure his team stay motivated ahead of the final PSL game in a couple of days. It is a tough assignment considering the fact that fate is not on their hands, but with their direct rivals Marumo Gallants who will be playing in the next 10 days.

WHAT NEXT: The Team of Choice will be completing their season on Tuesday when they play champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Chippa will have to square it with Golden Arrows in their final PSL game in the next seven days.