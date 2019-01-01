Maritzburg United, Black Leopards join the race for Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala

The 27-year-old’s agent has told Goal that the likes of Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele have also shown interest in signing the defender

Maritzburg United and Black Leopards have joined the race to secure the services of Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala.

Through the lanky defender’s agent, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, Goal is informed that the centre-back has attracted interest from a number of Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs.

“With Justice [Chabalala], as I said is still a Pirates player until they decide not to extend his deal as they have a two-year option,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

The departure of Marshall Munetsi could open an opportunity for the former defender, but Mulovhedzi said the decision will ultimately lie with the coaches.

This comes after the Zimbabwean utility player joined French side Stade de on a four-year-deal last week, and his move could hand the former Ea Lla Koto defender an opportunity to establish himself at Pirates.

“The coaches have established their combinations at the back and I know for a fact that Justice is not a quitter, he worked hard to be where he is and he will wait for his chance. Yes, Munetsi has left but we will see what the coaches decide," he continued.

Despite a lack of game time at Mayfair, the defender has attracted interest from the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and FC, Chabalala is willing to fight for his chance under coach Milutin Sredojevic.

“I am certain people will see Justice, he will work hard again next season although there is interest from many PSL clubs such as Chiefs, Sundowns, Maritzburg, and as well as Baroka, it is up to Pirates because these clubs have to talk to Pirates," he concluded.

Looking at his statistics since completing his switch to the Soweto back in 2016, Chabalala has played in 15 games for the Ghost but has also been loaned out to .