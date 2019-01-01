Maritzburg United beat Royal Eagles to retain PSL status

The KwaZulu Natal province will still have three teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after Maritzburg United retained their top-flight status

will continue to play football in the top flight after finishing top of the relegation/promotion playoff standings.

The Team of Choice needed a draw to at least be sure of their place in next season's campaign, but they did more than enough as eased past Royal Eagles on Wednesday.

Eric Tinkler's side survived automatic relegation from the PSL on the final day of the season, finishing 15th on the log table to book their place in the playoffs.

Now, after collecting nine points in three games, Maritzburg United opened a six-point gap between them and second-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Maritzburg United are one of the few PSL teams to have retained their top-flight statuses through the play-offs.

The first club to come back from the playoffs was , while and FC also managed to do the unthinkable after a dismal season in the PSL last season.

Maritzburg United's return means Stellenbosch FC will be the only team coming from the National First Division (NFD) next season.

More to follow...