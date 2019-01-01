Maritzburg United banking on support from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans - Buchanan

The former Bloemfontein Celtic player is keen to help the Team of Choice clinch the Telkom Knockout for the first time

midfielder Keagan Buchanan has issued a warning to Tshwane giants .

The two teams are set to clash in the Telkom Knockout final at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The Team Choice, who have never won a major trophy, are the underdogs despite having knocked out record 13-time Telkom Knockout winners in the semi-finals.

“We are going to war because both teams have got quality coaches and quality players, so it all depends on who wants it more," Buchanan told the media.

"Those guys have been winning cup and sometimes it is a benefit to have guys who have won the cups because they have the experience, but we also have the hunger of wanting to win a cup."

The former Chiefs midfield maestro feels that Maritzburg have the advantage over Sundowns since the final will be played in their home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is nice and it is easier for our supporters to get there. It is nice to be playing the final in KZN. For the semi-final we went to Mbombela and we had like 30 supporters but that didn’t change much to our approach," he added.

“We don’t need any motivation, it is a final against a big team and it is a chance for players to prove themselves and show that they deserve a trophy.

"There isn’t any stage fright and if you look at our team, most of the guys are vastly experienced so I don’t think there will be any stage fright. I think there will be excitement more than anything else.”

Buchanan, 28, admitted that they will be banking on the support from Chiefs and fans when they face three-time winners Sundowns.

“What I want to say for the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) fans is that we got to this final not just for ourselves but for them. We get continued support especially when we play at home," he continued.

"What we are doing is for them and the pride of KZN for them to have the cup until next season so that we can say a KZN team has won something for the KZN people.

"Even those who are Chiefs and Pirates supporters, they can boast with pride and say the cup is in KZN.”