Maritzburg United ask Orlando Pirates for Tlolane loan extension

The 25-year-old was sent to The Team of Choice by Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer on a loan stint in January

United have contacted requesting for a loan extension of utility player Tebogo Tlolane.

Tlolane spent the rest of the season at Maritzburg United on loan after joining the KwaZulu Natal side in January.

With the midfielder-cum-defender now required to go back to his parent club Pirates, Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler is keen to hold on to him.

Club chairman Farouk Kadodia said they are waiting for Pirates’ communication after they contacted the Soweto giants pertaining the player.

“We’ve made a request to Pirates to extend the loan of Tebogo Tlolane and we are still waiting for their response,” Kadodia was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

Maritzburg finished the season in position seven after failing to win a single match during the Premier Soccer League ( ) bio-bubble.

This was a capitulation from some good form which saw them being touted as top-three candidates before football was stopped in March.

In the process, they had some of their players being targeted by PSL giants, including Ghanian goalkeeper Richard Ofori and defender Rushine De Reuck.

“No official offers [are] on the table for either player [Ofori and De Reuck] and we will look to motivate them to continue the season with Maritzburg,” added Kadodia.

“I think what is important is to understand that when you do a transfer deal it has to benefit the player and the club, so these things are very sensitive. Right now, while we prepare for our first game on October 17, we need to sit down with the players to make sure that their focus is on us.

“It is always stressful, there is no doubt about it. In the last two years we lost a lot of valuable players. But we will continue to assemble the squad as best as possible. We owe it to our fans and the brand has to grow. We are happy with the progress of the brand in the last five years.”

Maritzburg are already busy with their transfer business and Kadodia confirmed that they have extended former midfielder Keagan Buchanan’s contract.

“We have extended Keagan Buchanan’s contract by another year. We are still negotiating with Phumlani Ntshangase, whose loan expired and the decision will be made in the next day or so," he concluded.