Maritzburg United appoint Eric Tinkler as head coach

Tinkler has agreed to join the Team of Choice who parted ways with Muhsin Ertugral on Monday

Maritzburg United have officially appointed Eric Tinkler as their new head coach for the remainder of the season.

Tinkler takes over from Muhsin Ertugral who parted ways with the Team of Choice on Monday morning.

The club took to their social media platforms to unveil Tinkler, who will work hand-in-hand with Mabhuti Khenyeza, who recently retired from professional football to begin his coaching career.

Ertugral was in charge of five matches which he lost, including a Nedbank Cup Last 32 defeat to Witbank Spurs last weekend.

The 59-year-old had hoped to help Maritzburg United move at the bottom of the log where they have collected 11 points in 18 league games.

However, things went from bad to worse as he couldn't even get a single point from the four league matches which he was in charge of before being shown the exit door.

Tinkler's mandate will be to win as many matches as possible and steer the Pietermaritzburg-based side out of the relegation zone.

Maritzburg United have already three coaches this season and the management will hope this is the last coaching change in the current campaign.

Surprisingly, Tinkler recently lost his job at Chippa United after failing to record a single win in 10 league matches.

Whether or not he will be able to turn things around at the Team of Choice remains to be seen.

Tinkler's first game in charge of Maritzburg United will be against his former club, Bidvest Wits, on Friday night.