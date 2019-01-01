Maritzburg United and Cape Town City chase former Orlando Pirates attacker Mabena

The agent has set the record straight on Mabena’s future, revealing that the Team of Choice and Citizens are vying for the player's signature

and have emerged as the frontrunners for Bloemfontein striker Ndumiso Mabena.

According to the player’s agent, Francesco Ferreira, the former hitman could soon find a new football home as the Citizens and the Team of Choice are still negotiating with the Phunya Sele Sele for the 32-year-old's services.

“Ndumiso is not AWOL like it has been reported in the media. I want to clear that up,” Ferreira told Independent Media.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia previously told Goal that the player was on their radar.

However, Ferreira stated that a deal has not yet been struck with either side.

“The bottom line is that the player is not averse to listening to offers. At the moment it is between Maritzburg United and Cape Town City. Those are the front runners. He is still contracted to for another season,” Ferreira added.

Although Mabena was reportedly on his last season with Phunya Sele Sele, the agent confirmed that his client still has a year left on his deal.

“At the moment nothing is finalised, but they are talking to each other to try and do a deal in terms of a transfer fee for him to move,” he concluded.

The Team of Choice has been one of the busiest teams in the current transfer window, having already signed Judas Moseamedi, Yusuf Jappie, Kwanda Mngonyama and midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase, who joined on loan from .

Meanwhile, should Mabena join the Team of Choice, he will reunite with his former mentor at Pirates, Eric Tinkler.