Maritzburg United 2-1 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila: Makaringe bids farewell to Team of Choice in style

The Team of Choice made it four wins on the trot with an easy win over the National First Division outfit on Saturday afternoon

A Fortune Makaringe show saw finish the relegation/promotion playoffs unbeaten following a 2-1 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a match which was played at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Makaringe grabbed an assist before doubling his side's lead on the day, ensuring that the maximum points remained in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

This was also Makaringe's final match as a Maritzburg United player. The international will join ahead of next season as confirmed by club chairman Farook Kadodia on Friday.

More to follow...