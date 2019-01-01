Maritzburg United 2-1 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila: Makaringe bids farewell to Team of Choice in style
Backpagepix
A Fortune Makaringe show saw Maritzburg United finish the relegation/promotion playoffs unbeaten following a 2-1 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a match which was played at the Harry Gwala Stadium.
Makaringe grabbed an assist before doubling his side's lead on the day, ensuring that the maximum points remained in the KwaZulu-Natal province.
This was also Makaringe's final match as a Maritzburg United player. The South Africa international will join Orlando Pirates ahead of next season as confirmed by club chairman Farook Kadodia on Friday.
