Maritzburg United 1-1 Bidvest Wits (3-1 pens): Mpandle shines as Tinkler's men march on

Their goalkeeper saved two penalties as the Team of Choice edged out the Students to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup

became the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup after 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.

The game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of football, and therefore the encounter went into penalties.

Bongani Mpandle was the hero for the home side as he saved two penalties to ensure his side knocked the Students out of the competition.

The Team of Choice went into this encounter with an intact home record whenever they play on Fridays - they had gone 14 games unbeaten in front of their home fans, and this was always going to be a mountain to climb for the Students.

S'fiso Hlanti returned for the visitors after a long-injury lay-off while Ricardo Goss started in goal in the absence of Brandon Petersen.

And the young goalkeeper, fresh from the Bafana Bafana camp for the Mali game last week, gave a good account of himself throughout the 120 minutes of football.

After a slow start to the first half which saw both sides struggle to create clear-cut goalscoring chances, Wits gained the momentum and pinned the home side back.

Thabiso Kutumela proved to be a nuisance to the Wits defence for the better part of the first half, and he came close to opening the scoring in the 14 minute, only for his shot from Mxolisi Kunene's cross to go over the crossbar.

The two teams defended better from then onwards and looked more organised in midfield, giving nothing away until the half-time break.

There was more energy from both teams at the start of the second half and it wasn't surprising to see Wits go in front through Terrence Dzvukamanja's 58th-minute header.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as Kutumela levelled matters from the penalty spot two minutes later.

Wits took the game to Maritzburg United after conceding, but they received as much as they gave because Eric Tinkler's men also had their fair share of possession and threatened to go in front.

The disappointment of the night was Jeremy Brockie as he failed to find the back of the net yet again before making way for Judas Moseamedi with the game heading into extra time.

Chances were few and far between during the extra 30 minutes as fatigue began to creep in.

Moseamedi gave the Wits defence a torrid time in the final third, simply because he had fresher legs to chase every ball played upfront.

The game then went to penalties, and Mpandle showed just why Tinkler had faith in him by benching Richard Ofori for this encounter.

Mpandle saved two penalties, denying Nange and Macuphu while Hlanti ballooned his effort over the crossbar. Only Deon Kavendji scored from the spot for Wits.

Pogiso Sanoka had missed the opening spot-kick but Mpandla swung the pendulum back in Maritzburg United's favour as Siyanda Xulu, Daylon Claasen and Moseamedi all converted to down Wits.