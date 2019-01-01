Mario Booysen: Stellenbosch FC not looking to sign former Kaizer Chiefs defender - Steve Barker

The former Amakhosi defender is still searching for a new club as the Stellies boss confirm they are not interested in signing him

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has denied media reports suggesting they are in talks with former defender Mario Booysen.

The lanky centre-back parted ways with Amakhosi a few weeks ago and has been linked with a move to the Cape Winelands outfit, but Barker has confirmed they are not talking to the 31-year-old defender.

Although he was looking to feature for the Soweto giants in the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season, the Naturena-based club announced the player’s departure from the club.

“No, we are not talking to Mario, there are no negotiations at all. There’s nothing on that story. I’m not too sure where it comes from, but we’re full in that department,” Barker told Goal.

The 2018/19 National First Division (NFD) champions have been busy in the transfer window, having brought in former Chiefs star Morgan Gould and Marc van Heerden, formerly with , to bolster their defence.

After joining Chiefs in January 2018, Booysen could not feature on a regular basis for the club as he competed against Daniel Cardoso, Teenage Hadebe and Lorenzo Gordinho.

Following Hadebe's transfer to , Booysen was hoping to stay at Chiefs and impress coach Ernst Middendorp in the new season, but he was released early this month and was reportedly on his way to the PSL debutants.

Prior to his departure at Chiefs, the former and defender’s future was the subject of speculation since the unveiling of James Kotei, who was handed the No.5 shirt.

Having donned the black and gold shirt in 14 matches in all competitions, Booysen’s contribution was not enough to impress the coaching staff.

On the other hand, the Glamour Boys have beefed up their backline with the arrival of former Cape Town youngster Yagan Sasman, who is capable of playing at the heart of the defence.