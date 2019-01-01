Mario Booysen set to miss Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup opener

Middendorp's selection headache continues as they are set to be without a key defender

Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt yet another injury blow, this time with news that Mario Booysen will miss the clash against Tornado on Sunday.

Since taking over at Amakhosi, Ernst Middendorp has had to deal with a plethora of injuries.

Itumeleng Khune, Philani Zulu, Erick Mathoho and Joseph Molangoane are only but some of the Chiefs players that have been out injured.

In addition, Lebogang Manyama was recently added to Chiefs’ casualty list as he is set to be out for a few months.

Nonetheless, with Chiefs readying themselves for their Nedbank Cup opener, the Glamour Boys’ mentor will once again be forced to tinker with his squad.

“One player who is definitely not available for us is Mario Booysen for example. He’s getting some specific treatment in terms of an issue he has, and of course, we’re not taking him,” Middendorp told the media.

However, it’s not just Booysen who could miss the clash in the Eastern Cape. Middendorp has also revealed that George Maluleka is a doubt ahead of the game.

“A little bit of a question mark this morning (Wednesday) at training is George Maluleka, it’s a little bit in and out and we’re not 100% sure,” he added.

Article continues below

He has a calf problem again and we want to verify. He has an appointment this evening (Wednesday), then we’ll know more,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will hope to utilise the Nedbank Cup as an opportunity to end their trophy drought.

After falling out of the Caf Confederation Cup, the Soweto giants are only left with Cup and the Premier Soccer League if they are to end a four-year trophy drought.