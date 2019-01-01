Mario Booysen: Kaizer Chiefs part ways with former Sundowns defender

The former Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back is now a free agent after agreeing to part company with Amakhosi

have officially parted ways with defender Mario Booysen.

Booysen's future had been the subject of speculation since the unveiling of James Kotei, who was handed the No.5 shirt at Amakhosi.

In a statement released on Friday, the Soweto giants said discussions for the termination of Booysen's contract began at the end of last season.

"Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the termination of the contract by mutual consent of defender Mario Booysen," reads the statement.

"The discussions for the termination of the contract took place at the end of the 2018/19 season and now finalised accordingly. Booysen arrived at Chiefs in August 2018."

"Booysen is the tenth player to exit Amakhosi’s camp. His departure is part of the process of changes that the club earlier started to embark on."

"The club wishes to thank Booysen for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

The 30-year-old leaves Amakhosi having featured 14 times across all domestic competitions, including 11 appearances in the league.

Despite being a defender, Booysen still registered a single assist to his name during his season-long stay with the Glamour Boys.

His departure comes on the back of the arrival of his former teammate at Cape Town in Yagan Sasman, who can also play as a centre-back.