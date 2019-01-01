Mario Booysen: Former Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns defender close to joining AmaZulu

The former Amakhosi and Masandawana defender is surging closer to finalizing a deal with Usuthu

After parting ways with just after the start of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season, centre-back Mario Booysen is set to join this week.

The lanky defender has been training with the Durban-based club for over a week and has seemingly impressed coach Jozef Vukusic’s technical team.

Although media reports suggested the former player has already clinched a deal, media officer Brilliant Mkhathini has set the record straight.

“There’s nothing finalized yet with Mario Booysen but it should be maybe in two days’ time,” Mkhathini told Goal.

"Mario Booysen may be finalized any day. There's not much of a rush because we're well aware of the kind of player he is.

"It's been more about him fitting into the camp and monitoring his fitness levels since he had been out of action for some time."

Booysen is one of the most travelled players in the top-flight having previously had stints with the Brazilians, , SuperSport United as well as with Cape Town and could find a new home in Durban.

With Amakhosi having signed him to fill the void left by Erick Mathoho who spent most of the 2018/19 season sidelined by injury, he was deemed surplus to requirements by coach Ernst Middendorp after spending a year at Naturena.

The 31-year-old featured in 14 matches in all competitions for the Glamour Boys and provided a single assist, but will now look to revive his football career under the Slovakian manager.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town-born defender has been joined by another former Chiefs defender at Usuthu in the form of Tsepo Masilela.

Although Mkhathini confirmed the experienced left-back’s presence in their camp since last week, he told Goal the former Bafana Bafana defender is yet to sign as well.

Moreover, Vukusic is tasked with leading Usuthu out of the relegation zone but has secured his maiden win in the league over just before the previous Fifa international break.