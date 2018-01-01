Mario Booysen: Ernst Middendorp has brought stability at Kaizer Chiefs

The lanky centre-back has spoken about Amakhosi's away match to Elgeco Plus, his time at the club and arrival of Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs defender Mario Booysen expects a tough encounter away to Elgeco Plus in the Caf Confederation Cup.

This despite carrying a 3-0 lead from the first leg, but Booysen feels that scoring an away goal would kill off the tie.

“We take a 3-0 advantage into the game. It’s crucial to get an away goal. However, as always, we will go into the match to win,” Booysen told the Amakhosi website.

Having previously faced the Madagascan team whilst still at SuperSport United, Booysen recalled how tough it was playing in front of 15 000 to 20 000 spectators.

“They have a very vocal crowd which will give them a boost. They are a tough side, but we will be ready,” he said.

On his time at Chiefs, Booysen admitted that it's been tough, especially his first Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates in October.

“The last four months have been a good experience,” he reflects.

“To be honest, my performances have been a bit up and down and especially my first Soweto Derby in October was tough," he said.

“I could have done better since joining Chiefs, but I have learned a lot – I have grown as a person and as a player. I have settled, and it’s now all about consistency. I am looking forward to 2019.”

Amakhosi have not had a solid defence this season, and Booysen admits that not having proper centre-back pairings caused this.

“It’s all about getting the right combination and getting game time together, so we can build an understanding,” he remarks.

He also spoke highly of Ernst Middendorp whom he worked with at Maritzburg United.

“He knows what he wants. He’s a very ambitious coach and knows how to keep a group together. We, as players, understand what the coach wants, and he will help us grow as a team," added Booysen.

“Middendorp has brought stability, which we can already see from the recent two wins since taking over. We play very offensive football, looking to score goals and that has helped to get results,” said Booysen.