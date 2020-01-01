Mari: 'Incredible' to play at Arsenal, one of the biggest clubs in the world

The Spanish defender achieved huge success in a short time at Flamengo, and he hopes to do the same under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium

Pablo Mari is convinced he has joined an team who are on the cusp of achieving great success.

The Spaniard has arrived at Emirates Stadium during a time of upheaval, with head coach Mikel Arteta forging his way in the early weeks of his reign after succeeding Unai Emery.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six games but have drawn their previous three Premier League fixtures and sit, by their standards, in what is a lowly 10th place.

They are closer to the relegation zone than the top four, in terms of points, but Mari is convinced the Arteta era can be a successful period in the club's history.

For now, the centre-back is focused on helping the Gunners make immediate progress up the league table.

"When I spoke to my agent, it was a big thing that Arsenal were interested in me," said Mari, who has signed on loan from Flamengo. "This is one of the best clubs in the world, so I'm absolutely delighted to be joining. I'm really looking forward to playing in this jersey and helping my team.

"I'm a very professional player. I like working hard every day to achieve objectives."

He added: "I want to take it one day at a time and achieve big things at Arsenal.

"Right now I want to focus on the day-to-day side of things. I think we need to put the plans to one side for now because the most important thing is to take things one day at a time and focus on achieving short-term goals.

"We need to change the dynamic around the team, so the short-term objectives are the most important thing. As I've said, we have Mikel’s ideas, aligned with the club, and we need to perform very well to change things."



The 26-year-old was previously on Manchester City's books but did not make a breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium, spending loans with , NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna before moving to Flamengo last July.

While in , he helped Flamengo to Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores trophy success, and they went close to toppling in the Club World Cup final.

He could face Liverpool again in May, by which time Jurgen Klopp's side are likely to have wrapped up the Premier League title.

Arsenal are streets adrift of Liverpool this season, but Mari, who could sign permanently at the end of the season, suggests the gap could soon close to the Merseyside table-toppers.

Article continues below

"Obviously they're in great form at the moment and they're among the best players in the world, but we also have a fantastic team with top players," Mari told Arsenal's official website.

"This is football and that's the way you have to look at it. You have to compete against every side, whether it's Liverpool or any other club in the world.

"I have a lot of faith in this great club, Arsenal, and I know we're going to do very well."