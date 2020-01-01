'Margeman is unbelievably talented' - Efstathiou backs midfielder to succeed at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Urban Warriors boss also addressed reports linking Mohomi and Ngoma with the his club

Cape Town chairman Ari Efstathiou is confident attacking midfielder Grant Margeman will excel at reigning champions .

The Urban Warriors agreed to sell the youth international to Masandawana two months ago and he will move to the Chloorkop-based side at the end of the current season.

Efstathiou explained that it would have been much better for the National First Division (NFD) log leaders if they sold Margeman to Sundowns whilst they were campaigning in the PSL.

More teams

“Grant is probably the best prospect in South Africa at the moment in that position. He is an unbelievable player,” Efstathiou told the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja).

“Sundowns have been interested in him for maybe three years now and we’ve held on tight. I think we’ve done a good enough deal with Sundowns considering we are from the NFD, not the PSL.

“But I think it would have been a much better deal for us if we were campaigning in the PSL. We respect Sundowns. My relationship with [owner] Patrice Motsepe is very good.

"We help each other out and I’ve spoken to him in the last couple of weeks about us coming up and we might need to do more businesses. They will always keep that door open for us and we will do the same.”

Much is expected from the 21-year-old playmaker, who played at the Caf Under-20 and Fifa U20 World Cup finals in 2017.

“Grant will be a huge success for Sundowns. He is an unbelievably talented boy. He was very young a couple of years ago but has got married now and has a child," Efstathiou explained.

"He has settled down and he is completely focused on doing well. He will be the hit of the season for Sundowns next season, I have no doubt."

Efstathiou went on to address rumours linking the 2015 MTN8 champions with Sundowns midfielders Lucky Mohomi and Aubrey Ngoma, who have fallen out of favour under coach Pitso Mosimane.

“You’ll take any of the Sundowns players. The trick is whether they want to move from a club like Sundowns or not," he continued.

“The second thing is whether you can maintain their salary base. Usually, they are out of range. We will always look for help, especially going back to the PSL.

Article continues below

“We must be careful that we don’t believe that we’ve got a strong enough squad to compete. I reckon we will need six to 10 players in some of the important positions. It will be a tricky type of arrangement to bring players from Sundowns to Ajax next season.”

Margeman will follow in the footsteps of Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mosa Lebusa, who have all moved to Sundowns from Ajax down the years.

“They are always interested but I wouldn’t tell you, would I? There’s no talks with Sundowns for any player at the moment. I can’t afford to do that anymore,” Efstathiou concluded.