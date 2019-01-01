Marcus Browne to get West Ham pre-season chance amid Celtic & Rangers interest

The youngster, who impressed on loan at Oxford United, will get the chance to impress Manuel Pellegrini in pre-season, with plenty of clubs interested

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is ready to take a look at Marcus Browne in pre-season amid interest from , and , Goal understands.

Browne is back with the Hammers and is keen to make an impression with his boyhood club having enjoyed a productive spell on loan at Oxford United last season.

With just a year remaining on his contract, however, there is plenty of interest in securing the 21-year-old midfielder.

The Hammers were impressed with Browne's performances at Oxford, where he scored eight goals in 42 appearances, and are willing to give him a chance.

Pellegrini's side have five friendlies ahead of the new season and it is expected that Browne will be given opportunities in those fixtures, with West Ham then ultimately making a decision over whether he'll be integrated into the first-team.

They will take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy against , and Newcastle as well as matches in and London against Fulham and .

Fulham, meanwhile, are set for major upheaval after being relegated from the Premier League and they could lose Ryan Sessegnon, with Browne potentially seen as a replacement for the winger.

Season done. Very enjoyable one for me 💪🏽🔥. Time to rest up , recover and prepare for another big one ❤️⚒ pic.twitter.com/PnCz3K5YeR — Marcus Browne (@MarcusBrowne14) May 12, 2019

Rangers are in the market for more attacking talent too, while Celtic have reportedly issued a 'probe' after a document leaked online allegedly showed the club's transfer targets.

A host of Championship clubs were interested in Browne last January, while West Ham were also rumoured to be considering a recall. He did, however, stay with the League One club where he quickly became a star player.

Browne has played only once in the West Ham first team, coming on as a substitute in the fixture against Astra Giurgiu in the 2016-17 season.

The London-born midfielder has been with the club since he was eight years old and signed his first professional contract in November 2015.

West Ham see the potential of bringing through a youngster internally benefitting them in terms of their transfer budget and being able to strengthen other areas of the squad.